Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.85. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 65,217 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $206,832. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $895.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

