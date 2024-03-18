Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expands By 7.7%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 573,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 532,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7,440.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7,222.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 62,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.63.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

