Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 15,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 412,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

