Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 17,700,000 shares. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.75. 156,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.48. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

BOWL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

