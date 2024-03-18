PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 549,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
AGS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. 8,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $331.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.00 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.82.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
