SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

