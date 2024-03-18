Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of HighPeak Energy worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 8,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 9,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,988. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

