Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2,526.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND remained flat at $72.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 554,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

