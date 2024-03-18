Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,538 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.2% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $203.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

