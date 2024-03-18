Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $6.79 Million Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.20% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $337.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

