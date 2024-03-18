Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 463,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 114,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,467,000 after buying an additional 69,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. 51,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,563. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

