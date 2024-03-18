Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,445 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.45% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,541. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

