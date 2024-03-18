Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.18. 411,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,312. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

