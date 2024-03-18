Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3,840.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,425 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,537,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.64. 76,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,178. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.