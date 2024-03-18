Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.95.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.72 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

