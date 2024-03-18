Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $51.52 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005637 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,653.22 or 1.00211465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010386 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00147269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.