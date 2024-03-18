Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $346.79 million and $20.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005637 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,653.22 or 1.00211465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010386 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00147269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03544786 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $30,013,091.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

