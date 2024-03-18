Head to Head Review: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airgain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $23.04 million 0.01 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.01 Airgain $56.04 million 1.04 -$12.43 million ($1.19) -4.66

Analyst Ratings

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Foundry and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airgain has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37% Airgain -22.18% -24.77% -18.74%

Risk and Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airgain beats Sonic Foundry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

