XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 14% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $158.73 million and $9.36 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005637 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,653.22 or 1.00211465 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010386 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00147269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

