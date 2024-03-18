Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $27.64 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

