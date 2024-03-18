Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

