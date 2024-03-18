Comparing China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) & Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delta Air Lines 0 0 8 1 3.11

Delta Air Lines has a consensus price target of $55.54, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Delta Air Lines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines $58.05 billion 0.48 $4.61 billion $7.15 6.03

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than China Eastern Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines 7.94% 46.35% 5.48%

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats China Eastern Airlines on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; business aviation; e-commerce platform and ticket agent; and property management services, as well as the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and sale of goods. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 778 aircraft, including 775 passenger aircraft and 3 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app; acts as a reservations specialists; and operates online travel and traditional brick and mortar agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,273 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

