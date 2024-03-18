Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Hits $98.81 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $98.81 million and $10,704.83 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00123464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11645666 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,709.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

