Bitcoin Price Tops $67,510.46 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,327.10 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $67,510.46 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.90 or 0.00581984 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00051441 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00121421 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,657,656 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
