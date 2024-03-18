Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.12.

CELH traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. Celsius has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

