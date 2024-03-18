Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Insider Plano Lorenzo De Buys 15,043 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Turning Point Brands Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:TPB traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,916. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $493.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 323,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 287,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,847,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
