Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $52,946.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $53,337.00.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.62. 9,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

