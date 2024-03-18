Thomas F. Kirk Purchases 50,000 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $3.82. 104,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,282. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.72%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the first quarter worth $26,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Myomo in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

