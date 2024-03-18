City State Bank Acquires 2,389 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 236.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.1 %

SNOW opened at $156.87 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.