Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UNP opened at $244.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

