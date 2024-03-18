Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

