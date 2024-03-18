Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 5,614 Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 6.89% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISMD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $34.71. 721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a PE ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.13. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

