Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 455,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,348,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $270.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

