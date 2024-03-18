Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,132,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 602.3% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 48,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 328,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $92.87. 2,849,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,337,617. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

