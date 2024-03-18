Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,928 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $103.23. 1,462,236 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

