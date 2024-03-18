SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPSB stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.69. 186,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,219. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

