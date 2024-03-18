Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 286 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.93. 13,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

