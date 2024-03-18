Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,223 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.70% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $30,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,405. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

