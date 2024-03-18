Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,196,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 102,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,159. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

