Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 2,910 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,944. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

