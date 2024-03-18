City State Bank Buys 545 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

