City State Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

City State Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $184.20 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.