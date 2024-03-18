Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.