M. Kraus & Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $255.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.30. The stock has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.