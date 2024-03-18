M. Kraus & Co Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 3.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

