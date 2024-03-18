M. Kraus & Co Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.