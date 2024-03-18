Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 210.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,672 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.