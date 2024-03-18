Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Activity at Masco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

