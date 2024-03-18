BAB, Inc. (BABB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

BAB Stock Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.08.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 13.33%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

