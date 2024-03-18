670 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $330.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $228.25 and a 1 year high of $337.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

